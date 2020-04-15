Carol Ugene Miller, 86, of Mosheim, died Saturday at his home.
He is a son of the late Earl and Lura Payne.
He had a passion for woodworking.
He retired as a locksmith in Texas for his local school system.
He is survived by his wife: Cloetta June Sheffer Miller of Metropolis, Illinois; one sister: Mary Sue and Calvin Barnett of Illinois; two daughters: Kimberly Ann and Sandra Sue of Illinois; one stepdaughter: Andrea and Danny Carpenter of Greeneville; stepsons: Charlie and Kathy Cobble of Knoxville, Ralph Cobble of Greeneville, Fred and Kelley Cobble of Midway, Wendell Sheffer of Metroplolis, Illinois, and Victor Sheffer of Sweetwater, Texas; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Ralphine Rosella Cobble Miller.
At his request, there will be no formal services.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.