Caroline Barry Russell, 79, of Greeneville, passed away Sunday evening at Johnson City Medical Center after a brief illness.
She was born Aug. 24, 1940.
Mrs. Russell graduated from Greeneville High School in 1958. She received both her Bachelor degree and Master degree in Education from East Tennessee State University.
She attended Asbury United Methodist Church.
Serving others was a passion of Mrs. Russell. She was an educator with the Greeneville City School system, having worked at Greeneville Middle School for 28 years. She retired in 2002 and was that year named the Greeneville City Schools Educator of the Year.
She and her husband volunteered with many local organizations for more than 20 years. Through their heartfelt love to serve others, she and her husband were named the first couples recipient of the Blanche W. Grady Community Service Award in 2009. Their service included volunteering many hours at Laughlin Healthcare Center and Life Care Center of Greeneville.
She was also a board member with the Christian Self-Help and worked many hours with the American Cancer Society Look Good Feel Better at Laughlin Hospital. Having been a breast cancer survivor herself, she helped begin the Asbury Chili Peppers American Cancer Society Relay Team where they raise more than $250,000 for the fight against cancer.
She loved and was loved by her family fiercely. Survivors include two sons and a daughter-in-law: Barry and Marianne Russell of Texas, and Bobby Russell of North Carolina; a daughter and son-in-law : Brenda and John Ottinger of Greeneville; her “9 Grands” whom she adored: Seth Ottinger and Chelsea Tushar of Nashville, Andrew and Bree Russell of Texas, Russell Ottinger and Summer Lamb of Nashville, Hannah and Kelley Alsobrook of Oklahoma, Robert and Kaitlyn Ottigner of Nashville, Patrick and Michelle Russell of Nashville, Emma Caroline Russell and Ella Russell of Knoxville, and Grant Russell of North Carolina; a great-grandchild: Cooper Jack Russell of Texas; several cousins, nieces and nephews; a special cousin, whom she thought of as a sister: Adele B. Pitts; and numerous special friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years: Robert M. Russell: her parents: Hall W. and Margaret F. Barry; a brother: David C. Barry; a daughter-in-law: Allison R. Russell; her mother-in-law: Mattie Downey Russell; her father-in-law: Mart V. Russell; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Bill and Ruth Culbertson; and a niece: Vicki C. Anderson
The family will receive friends from 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Doughty Stevens Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be Friday at 11 a.m. at Asbury United Methodist Church. The Rev. Jerry Jones and the Rev. Sam Smith will officiate.
Interment will follow in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons.
Honorary pallbearers will be members of the GHS 1958-59 Lunch Bunch, United Methodist Women of Asbury United Methodist Church, and Asbury Chili Peppers Relay For Life Team.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Asbury United Methodist Church, 201 South Main Street, Greeneville, TN 37743: Greeneville City Schools Education Foundation, C/O Amanda Waddell, P.O. Box 1420, Greeneville, TN 37744; or the American Cancer Society