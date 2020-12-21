Carolyn Ann Munsey Boles passed away Friday afternoon at her home in Mosheim.
She graduated from Greeneville Business College and retired from Greene Valley Developmental Center.
She was a member of Mosheim Central United Methodist Church.
Survivors include two daughters and sons-in-law: Donna and Matthew Greenlee, and Suzanne and Grady Reynolds; four grandchildren: Landon and Lane Reynolds, and Madison and Macy Greenlee; two brothers and a sister-in-law: David and Burnis Munsey, and Don Munsey; two sisters-in-law: Janie Munsey and Jean Munsey; several nieces and nephews; and special caregivers: Nikki Westmorland, Amanda Brooks, and the staff of Smoky Mountain Home Health & Hospice.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her grandson: Garrett Reynolds; her parents: Palmer and Ethel Munsey; and three brothers and one sister-in-law: Bobby and Linda Munsey, Eddie and Jack Munsey.
Graveside services will be Tuesday at 1 p.m. in Jarnagin Cemetery in Morristown. The Rev. Richard Long will officiate. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery.
Due to Covid19 concerns, there will be no visitation.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to Smoky Mountain Hospice.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.