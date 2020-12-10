Carolyn “Ann” Murray, 67, went to be with the Lord Tuesday night.
She was a member of Zion Church.
She is survived by her husband of 48 years: Herbert Murray; a sister: Cathy Brown; one niece: Bridgette Wilcox; two nephews: James and Denny Hensley; an aunt: Peggy Lamb; one great-niece: Angie Lamb; and a great-nephew: Phillip Brown.
She was preceded in death by a brother: Jackie Bowman; her mother: Eudema Shelton; her grandmother: Elizabeth Bowman; a special uncle: Teddy Bowman; and her father-in-law and mother-in-law: Joe and Daisey Murray.
A graveside service will be Friday at 10:30 a.m. in Graceland Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Bobby Morrison officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery.
Pallbearers will include: Denny Hensley, James Hensley, Brad Wilcox, Kenneth Bowman, Ricky Bowman and Arron Pitts.
