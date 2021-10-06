Carolyn Faye Stubblefield, 75, of Greeneville, formerly of Nashville, passed away Friday at Morristown Hamblen Healthcare.
She was retired from the State of Tennessee.
Carolyn enjoyed traveling, trying new foods and spending time with family and friends.
Carolyn is survived by her children: Jeff Stubblefield and Tina Hernandez; and a sister: Pam D’Olympio.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Martin and Pauline Brown; brothers: Bill Brown and Don Brown; and an infant sister.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel.
A graveside service will be Friday at 2 p.m. in Bradburn Hill Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 1 p.m. to go in procession to the cemetery.
