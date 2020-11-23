Carolyn Ragsdale.jpg

CAROLYN RAGSDALE

Carolyn Ragsdale, 79, of Greeneville, passed away at the Johnson City Medical Center, on Friday. She was of the Baptist faith. She was a hairdresser. She was devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and sister.

She is survived by 2 sons and a daughter-in-law: Keith & Shelley Ragsdale of Wisconsin and Kurt Ragsdale of Greeneville; grandchildren: Tim Ragsdale, Kyle Ragsdale, Heather Horsley; great-grandchildren: Logan Betlej, Syrus Ragsdale, Amelia Ragsdale; sister: Brenda Bolinger, brothers & sister-in-law: Steve & Vicki Hall, Eddie Hall; aunt: Margaret Crumb; several nieces & nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband: Marlyn Lee Ragsdale, parents: Fred & Dorothy Hall; daughter: Cindy Ragsdale; sisters: June Burleson, Barbara Combs, Betty Cutshaw; brothers: Jimmy Hall, Roger Hall, and Danny Hall.

Family and friends are asked to meet at Cross Anchor Cemetery on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at 2 p.m. for the graveside service. Rev. Mike Cutshaw officiating.

Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.

Recommended for you