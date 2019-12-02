Carolyn Saunders, 66, of Greeneville, passed away Friday at her home.
She was a devoted homemaker and a friend to all.
She is survived by three sons and two daughter-in-laws: Michael and Deanna Saunders, Jason and Christina Saunders, and Jeremy Saunders; grandchildren: Tiffany McLean, Wyatt Saunders, Gabby Dunow, Holley Saunders, Noel Saunders, Makala Dunow, Kristen Saunders, Kya Gillland, Logan Saunders and Gavin Saunders; great-grandchildren: Emma Saunders, Mercy McLean, Gideon McLean and Elijah Saunders; two sisters: Barbara Shelton and Linda Kao; one brother-in-law: Carroll Gregg; several nieces and nephews; and a very special close friend: Shirley Louise West.
She was the daughter of the late Maynard Lee Tino and Pearl Mae Curtis Tino and was preceded in death by three sisters: Roxie Farris, Betty McGary and Janice Gregg; and four brothers: Billy, Fred, Larry and Harold Tino.
There will be no formal service or visitation. There will be a memorial service conducted at a later date.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.