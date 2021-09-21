Carolyn Waddell, 70, of Greeneville, passed away Friday.
She retired from Magnavox.
She was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to many.
She was survived by her sons and wives: Jimmy “Goober” and Nancy Shiflet, and Tim and Lisa Shipley; grandchildren: Brooke and Matthew Smith, Briana Shiflet, Kaitlyn, Kelly, Karli and Raven Shipley, and Taylor and Sarah Noe; siblings: Bobby and Sherry Seaton, Jimmy and Julie Seaton, and Brenda Painter; and several special cousins, nieces, nephews and friends; and a loving church family.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Robert and Juanita Seaton; brothers: Steve and Mike Seaton; and her loving husband: Billy Waddell.
The family will have a reception of friends from 2-3 p.m. Saturday at the First Church of the Nazarene. A celebration of life will follow at 3 p.m. at the church with Pastor Stephen Rutherford officiating.