Ms. Carolyn W. Price was born in Greeneville, Tennessee to Earl and Lida Williams. She was a descendant of the Dickson and Williams pioneer families. Her love of life didn’t come to an end with her death.
Carolyn passed away on May 20, 2021, at the age of 86 surrounded by love ones who will continue to honor her legacy by living their lives to the fullest.
She attended school in Greeneville and graduated in 1952 from Greenville High, where she was a proud member of the majorette team. Later she enrolled at East Tennessee State College in office administration and went on to a successful career at Paty Lumber Company, Xerox (twice), and Realty South Corporation in the capacity of Bookkeeper, Executive Secretary, and Administrative Assistant. Her second stint with Xerox brought her in 1981 to Birmingham, Alabama, where she continued to call home until the end.
Carolyn’s passions were broad: She was a gifted piano/organist and her talent allowed her to touch the lives of hundreds of people. Many of them became her life-long friends.
The simplest pleasures in life brought great pleasure to Carolyn. She had an uncanny ability to find happiness in her daily activities. She loved sitting on her porch with her favorite cocktail and a cigarette greeting her neighbors and pets as they walked by. She also enjoyed going for her daily drive and keeping up with her dear friends. Her pleasant personality was contagious to everyone she met.
Carolyn is survived by her cousins, Beverly Williams (Wilhelmina) of Chuckey, Tennessee and Dick Williams (Susan) of Knoxville, Tennessee, and their families, and Helen Cockran of Valley, Alabama.
Family and friends will gather for a Memorial Celebration of Life for Carolyn Pace at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Ridout’s Southern Heritage Funeral Home in Pelham, AL.
Special thanks to the staffs at Shelby Baptist Medical Center, Encompass Hospice, and Accessible Home Health Care.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Cancer Society.