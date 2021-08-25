Graveside services for Carolyn Williams Price will be Saturday at 1 p.m. in Oak Grove Cemetery. The service will be conducted by the Rev. Jim Mays.
She passed away May 20 at her home in Pelham, Alabama, surrounded by her family and friends.
Carolyn was born and raised in Greeneville the daughter of Earl and Lida Williams Price. She was a descendant of the Dickson, Williams and Price pioneer families.
She attended school in Greeneville graduating form Greeneville High School in 1952. She served as the drum majorette her senior year. She attended East Tennessee State College before working at Paty Lumber Company. She moved to Atlanta then Birmingham working for Xerox as an Executive Secretary and Administrative Assistant. She completed her business career at Reality South Corporation.
Carolyn was a gifted pianist and organist. She served as the organist at the Reeves Memorial EUB Church and Trinity United Methodist Church in Greeneville.
Carolyn is survived by her cousins, Beverly (Wilhelmina) Williams of Chuckey and Dick Williams (Susan) of Knoxville and their families.