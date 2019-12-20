Carrie B. Stratton, 89, of the St. James community, died Sunday morning at her home.
She was a loving mother, wife, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Mrs. Stratton was a special person to anyone who met her and loved spending time with her family.
Survivors include three children: Kevin C. and Lovena Stratton, Mark A. Stratton and Teresa M. Downs; 11 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
“Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the Lord for ever.” Psalm 23:6
She was preceded in death by her husband: John B. Stratton Jr.; one son: John B. “Skip” Stratton III; and one granddaughter: Aja Carie Stratton.
A celebration of life will be Sunday at 1 p.m. at her home. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of cremation arrangements.