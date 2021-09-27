Carrie Diane Johnson Shelton, 67, of the Kelley Gap community, died Friday morning at her home.
She was a lifelong citizen of Greene County, a daughter of the late Pete and Sylvia Darnell Johnson. She was a caring and loving wife, sister and aunt.
Diane was employed by East Tennessee Homes.
Survivors include her husband: Wayne Shelton; one sister: Amanda Quillen and Bobby Greer; three brothers: Arnold Johnson and fiancée, Lisa Willis, Harold and Lisa Johnson, and Donald and Debbie Johnson; a brother-in-law: Lyle Hensley; a special niece: Sara Quillen; a special great-nephew: Dylan Hicks; several nieces and nephews; a special friend: Barbara Hensley; and her special caregivers from Amedisys Hospice.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers: Wayne Johnson and Dale Johnson; and one sister: Shirley Hensley.
The family will have a memorial service at a later date.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of cremation arrangements.