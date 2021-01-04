Carter “Dale” Malone, 75, of Jonesborough passed away Saturday surrounded by his loving family.
Dale or “Smooth” for those who knew him was of the Baptist faith.
He retired after 32 years from Lear Seating and then drove 6 years for NET Trans.
He was a loving husband, father, step father, and grandfather.
Survivors include his wife of 30 years: Brenda Malone; one sister: Marsha Costner; two sons and daughters-in-law: Jeff and Amy Malone, and Steve and Lynnette Malone; one daughter and son-in-law: Tammy and Joe Solomon; Stepson and wife Sparky and Chelsey Barnes; Step daughter Brandy Barnes; grandchildren and their spouses: Cory and Alicia Malone, Anna Brooke and William Bowers, Adam and Brittany Solomon, Courtney and Justin Jones, Laney Davidson, Cody Barnes and Mason Street; great-grandchildren: Brooks and Addilynn Bowers, Cora Mae Malone, Caroline Solomon and Tanner Jones; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Hubert and Gertrude Malone; brothers: Hugh, Don and Kenneth; and sisters: Linda Isley, Jean Westmorland, Betty Westmorland, Fonda Williams and Freda Malone.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, Afton chapel.
Funeral services will be Wednesday at 1 p.m. in Jeffers Afton Chapel with the Rev. Jerry Malone and the Rev. Sparky Barnes officiating.
Graveside services will be in Cherry Hill Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery in Limestone.
Pallbearers will be Cory Malone, Adam Solomon, William Bowers, Brooks Bowers, Justin Jones, Cody Barnes and Mason Street.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Dr. A.K. Sen and Dr. Elliot Smith
