Caryn Nicole Vest, 30, of Afton, passed away Monday at Holston Valley Medical Center.
She is survived by her father and mother; one brother: Matthew Jones; one sister: Melissa Ann Hickman; and many loving family and friends.
There will be no formal visitation.
A graveside service will be Saturday at noon at Cross Anchor Cemetery with the Rev. Dr. Jim Fields officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery for the graveside service.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.