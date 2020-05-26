Casey Jones Tweed, 93, of Holladay, formerly of Knoxville, passed away Thursday at his residence.
He retired as an accountant for Watkins Motor Lines.
Mr. Jones served in the U.S. Navy during World War ll.
He was a member of Wallace Memorial Baptist Church in Knoxville.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law: Steve and Mary Tweed of Holladay; grandchildren and their spouses: Steve and Amber Tweed of Sevierville, Justin and Terra Tweed of Knoxville, and Casey Tweed of Holladay; and several great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife: Elsie Tweed; a brother: Jancer Tweed; and a sister: Doris Warren.
The family will receive friends from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Saturday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.
A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.