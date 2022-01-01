Cassie Garber Stapleton (Died: Dec. 31, 2021) Jan 1, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Cassie Garber Stapleton, 67, of Baileyton, died Friday morning at her home.The family will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m. Monday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Getting Online: GLPS Authorized To Create Broadband Network Terry Wampler(Died: Dec. 24, 2021 ) Humane Society Seeks Help With 20 Rescued Dogs Rev. Lynn Neas (Died: Dec. 29, 2021) Mark Thomas (Died: Dec. 24, 2021) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.