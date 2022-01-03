Cassie Garber Stapleton, 67, of Baileyton, passed away early Friday morning at her home.
Survivors include four children and their spouses: Jennifer and Roger Henderson, Jason and Michelle Sauls, Joshua and Loretta Stapleton, and Jacob and Jennifer Stapleton; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Bobby Stapleton in 2019; her parents: Harvey and Viola Smith Garber; brothers: Lynn Garber, Cledice Garber, and Dana Garber; and one sister: Kathy Hodges.
The family will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m. Monday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel with Josh Stapleton officiating.
Interment will follow in Zion Cemetery at Baileyton.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.