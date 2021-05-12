Catherine Jane Kenner Beverly, 84, of Greeneville, passed away Monday at her home.
She retired from Greene County Bank.
Catherine loved sewing, cooking and Elvis Presley. The family states she was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and she always wore a smile.
She is survived by her children: Tim (Patty) Beverly, Mark (Anna) Beverly, David (Paula) Beverly and Jennifer (Jay) Bishop; her grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a special caretaker: India Carter; sisters-in-law: Betty Beverly, Faye Beverly and Judy Kenner; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Catherine was preceded in death by her parents: Hershel and AnaBelle Kenner; her husband: T.W. Beverly Jr.; a brother: Jerry Kenner; a sister: Ellen White; brothers-in-law: Ferrell Beverly, John Beverly and Stutz White; and sisters-in-law: Lassie Buckbee, Joan Hawk, Annalee Russell.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 5-7 p.m. Thursday in Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel.
Interment will be Friday at 1 p.m. in Andrew Johnson National Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 1 p.m. to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family expressed a special thanks to Amedisys Hospice and Meals on Wheels.
In lieu flowers, memorial donations may be made to Meal on Wheels, 2203 McKinley Rd., Johnson City, TN 37604
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.