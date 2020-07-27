Catherine Jones Ward, 85, of Harriman, formerly of Greeneville, passed away Friday at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge.
She was retired after 35 years as administrative assistant from Weavexx.
Catherine was a devoted Christian and a member of Fairview Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
She was a member of the “Fabulous Fifties” Group.
Catherine enjoyed working in her roses.
She is survived by stepdaughters and sons-in-law: Linda and Danny Dunn, and Kathy and Bobby Linebarger; granddaughters: Brianna Jones and Cassidy Jones, Elizabeth Linebarger and Kari Dykes and her husband, Greg; four great-grandchildren: Kaia Elizabeth Jones, Caven Creed Dykes, Lincoln Jones and Jones Lashley; a special nephew: Danny Jones; a special niece and husband: Darlene and Jim Burgess; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Sam R. Ward; her parents: Floyd and Zella Oglesby; a son: Russell David Jones; three sisters and brothers-in-law: Margaret and Glenn Fisher, Martha Jean and Walter Sands, and Helen and Bill Jones; six brothers: Charles Oglesby, Clarence Oglesby, E.B. Oglesby, Dennis Oglesby, George Oglesby and Walter Frances Oglesby; and her beloved, loyal companion dog: Glory.
The family will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m. Tuesday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Jim Carter officiating.
Interment will follow in Fairview CPC Cemetery on Snapps Ferry Road.
Pallbearers will be Bobby Linebarger, Danny Dunn, Jim Burgess, Greg Dykes and Zach Jones.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.