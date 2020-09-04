Cathy Diane Bradley, 59, passed away Wednesday morning at her home in Greeneville.
She was born on Jan. 30, 1961, a daughter of Bill and Vivian Bradley of Greeneville. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Bill and Josephine Bradley, and Bill and Lee McAbee.
Cathy had an associate’s degree from Tusculum College and also studied fine arts at Walters State Community College.
Cathy battled illnesses for most of her life. She endured great pain throughout her life, yet through it all, she was kind and very giving to others. She was and is an inspiration to all who knew her. She will be missed forever by friends and family. There are no words to adequately express the loss of such a special soul. The family said “Thank you Cathy, we love you, rest in peace.”
Survivors include her parents: Bill and Vivian Bradley; a brother: Kevin Bradley; an aunt and uncle: Diane and Bill Easterly; and her cousin: Carla and Alan Haffke.
The family will receive friends from 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. At the request of the family, all visitors should wear face mask and observe social distancing.
Graveside services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday at GreeneLawn Memory Gardens with Dr. James K. Pierce III officiating.