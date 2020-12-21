Cathy Dyer Wall, 61, of Mohawk, passed away Saturday.
She is survived by her children: Amanda and Daniel Dixson of Knoxville, David Wall Jr. and fiancée, Kristi Ann, of Morristown, and Nicole Shank of Mohawk; grandchildren: Kayla Denham Wall of West Virginia, Kaden Wall of Kingsport and Luna Shank of Mohawk; aunts: Vevel Hipps and Mildred Brown; and several cousins.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Onnie and Judean Dyer.
Due to the pandemic, a private graveside service for the immediate family will be officiated by Gary Wayne Hensley at River Hill Cemetery in Greeneville at a later date.