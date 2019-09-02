Cathy L. Price, 62, of Midway died Friday at her home.
She was a member of Sunrise Baptist Church.
Mrs. Price was the owner and operator of Something Different Auction.
Survivors include her husband: Charles “Chuck” Price; a sister: Marilyn and L.J. Ottinger; brothers: Melvin and Sharon McMurray, and Tim and Susan McMurray; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother and stepfather: Mildred and John Niloff; her father: Tom McMurray; and a special aunt: Robbie Burrell.
The Price family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday and 1-2 p.m. Wednesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
A procession will travel to GreeneLawn Memory Gardens for the 2:30 p.m. Wednesday graveside service. The Rev. Tim Goss and the Rev. Thomas Shelton will officiate.
Pallbearers will include Randy Heath, L.J. Ottinger, Ray McMurray, Joey Dabbs, Chris Shipley and James Shelton.