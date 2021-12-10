Cecil Dwight Peters, 52, of Midway, passed away Tuesday at Greeneville Community Hospital.
He was a truck driver for MDS trucking, and professional wrestler.
He is survived by his wife of 2 years: Angel Peters; a son and daughter-in-law: Charles and Bonnie Peters; two daughters and a son-in-law: Chelsie and Robert Andrews, and Caitlyn Slagle; five grandchildren; his mother: Margaret Sue Peters; three brothers and sister-in-law: Jeffrey and Lisa Peters, Chris Peters and Daniel Peters; two sisters and brother-in-law: Raeannah Peters, and Michelle and Danny Pitts; several nieces and nephews; and a special friend: Bill Weeks.
He was preceded in death by his father: Cecil Kedric Peters; a granddaughter: Abigale Peters; and a brother: Steven Fisher.
The family will receive friends noon until 2 p.m. Saturday Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, downtown.
Graveside services will follow 2:30 p.m. in Prices Cemetery at White Sands with the Rev. Tim Shanks officiating.