Cecil Freddie Stowers, 68, of Greeneville, died Friday in Martin, Kentucky.
He was a retired brick, block, and stone mason; he loved the outdoors and being in the mountains. He enjoyed horses and the old way of life. He was a loving father, brother and a dear friend to everyone who knew him.
Survivors include his three sons: Frankie Stowers, Jason Stowers, and Travis and Sarah Stowers; one sister: Loretta Roberts, of Bristol; two brothers: Stuart Stowers, of Abingdon, Virginia, and Willard and Lucille Stowers, of Bristol, Virginia; the mother of his children: Brenda Stowers; several nieces and nephews; and many other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Charlie and Goldie Stowers; six brothers; and two sisters.
The Stowers family will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m. Monday at Pine Grove Free Will Baptist Church. The funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. at the church with the Rev. Eddie Malone officiating.
Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Pallbearers will include: Frankie Stowers, Jason Stowers, Travis Stowers, Jeff Stowers, Randy Stowers and Jason Starnes.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.