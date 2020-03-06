CLAYTON, GA — Cecil Guy Turner, 78, of Clayton, passed away Thursday.
He was born March 15, 1941, in Greeneville, Tennessee, a son of the late Lencil and Ruby Morgan Turner.
Cecil worked in the medical field for 44 years; he was a very familiar face at Ridge Crest Hospital for many years. He worked as a Medical Lab Technologist and was the Lab Manager.
He was a member and attended Clayton Assembly of God.
Cecil was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
In addition to his parents Cecil was preceded in death by his wife: Otha Mae (Sue) Dean Turner; and one brother: Leonard Turner.
He is survived by a son: Brian (Elizabeth) Turner of Long Creek, South Carolina; two daughters, Michelle (Jesse) Munger of Highlands, North Carolina and Janet (Thomas) Cummings of Clayton; three brothers: Charles Turner, Eddie Turner and David Turner all of East Tennessee; one sister: Betty Feezell of East Tennessee; 15 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m. March 14 at Beck Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. in Beck Chapel with the Rev. Jeff Houston officiating.
If there are any questions, please call 706-782-9599.
An online Memorial Register Book is available at www.beckfuneralhome.com.