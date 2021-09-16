“Heaven’s Angel is our loss”
Cecil Howard Cutshall, 71, of Washington County, died Friday.
Mr. Cutshall retired from Plus Mark and loved to fish and play horse shoes. He was a big Tennessee Volunteer Fan (Go Orange).
Mr. Cutshall leaves behind his loving wife: Mary Cutshall; daughters: Wendy Gosnell of Greene County, and Joy Daniels and her husband, TSGT Doug Daniels, of Warner Robins, Georgia; a special stepdaughter, Sandi Trent and her husband, Wayne Trent (whom he thought of as a son), of Knoxville; granddaughters: Nikki (Brandon) Smelcer, Georgia Michelle Gosnell, Mackenzie Trent and Rylie Trent; great-granddaughters: Aurora Smelcer and Willow Smelcer; sisters: Shirley Bowens, Reba (Doyle) Bird and Lisa Sutton; his furry buddy: Bandit; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by an infant daughter: Sonya Cutshall; his parents: Wayne and Betsy Foster Cutshall; brothers: Donald and George Cutshall; and a brother-in-law: the Rev. Kenneth Bowens.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Sept. 24 at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.