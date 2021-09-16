CECIL HOWARD CUTSHALL

“Heaven’s Angel is our loss”

Cecil Howard Cutshall, 71, of Washington County, died Friday.

Mr. Cutshall retired from Plus Mark and loved to fish and play horse shoes. He was a big Tennessee Volunteer Fan (Go Orange).

Mr. Cutshall leaves behind his loving wife: Mary Cutshall; daughters: Wendy Gosnell of Greene County, and Joy Daniels and her husband, TSGT Doug Daniels, of Warner Robins, Georgia; a special stepdaughter, Sandi Trent and her husband, Wayne Trent (whom he thought of as a son), of Knoxville; granddaughters: Nikki (Brandon) Smelcer, Georgia Michelle Gosnell, Mackenzie Trent and Rylie Trent; great-granddaughters: Aurora Smelcer and Willow Smelcer; sisters: Shirley Bowens, Reba (Doyle) Bird and Lisa Sutton; his furry buddy: Bandit; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by an infant daughter: Sonya Cutshall; his parents: Wayne and Betsy Foster Cutshall; brothers: Donald and George Cutshall; and a brother-in-law: the Rev. Kenneth Bowens.

The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Sept. 24 at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.

