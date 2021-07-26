Cecil “Jim” Laughlin, 85, of Greeneville, passed away peacefully Friday at Laughlin Healthcare Center in Greeneville.
He attended Shiloh Cumberland Presbyterian Church as long as his health permitted.
Survivors include two sons and their wives: Paul and Glenna Laughlin of Chuckey, and J.D. and Michelle Laughlin of Conyers, Georgia; two grandchildren: Nathan Laughlin of Conyers and Ciara Laughlin of Atlanta, Georgia; two sisters and brothers-in-law: Louise and Max Woody of Tusculum, Joann Dockins of Cleveland, Tennessee, and Herbert and Patsy Waddell of Greeneville; several nieces and nephews; and a special friend: Mary Bettis.
Jim was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years: Edith Waddell Laughlin; a daughter: Tokie Debra Laughlin; his parents: Allie and Eutella Laughlin; his brother: Gene Laughlin; and two half-siblings: Reba Rader and Lyle Laughlin.
Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. Monday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens with Dr. David Green officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery for the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the American Diabetes Association, the American Heart Association, the donor’s church or charitable organization of the donor’s choice.