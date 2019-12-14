Cecil Verlin Parker, 82, of Mosheim, went to be with the Lord Thursday at his home while surrounded by his loving family after a long illness.
He was born Feb. 7, 1937, in Rogersville.
He hauled milk for a great number of years, worked for Action Termite and Pest Control, and at Mahle for 20 years before he retired.
He was preceded in death by his parents: W.O. and Dora Parker; a grandson: Cecil Sebastian Walker; brothers: Ralph, Gene, Howard, Sam and Carl; and sisters: Wanda and Florence.
He is survived by his loving wife and caretaker of 64 years: Remona Smith Parker; daughters: Rejena Parker and Deborah (Mike) Szkutak; a son: Verlin Dwayne Parker; a brother: Charlie (Charlsie) Parker; sisters: Jennifer (Randy) Murray, Joyce Johnson, Norma Humbard and Carolyn Parker; grandchildren: Chris Keith, Tabitha Walker and Andrew Parker; great-grandchildren: Winter, Billy, Arianna, Noah and Myla; sisters-in-law: Marma Lee Boles, Elizabeth Weems and Ina (Ralph) Martin; a brother-in-law: Jay Franklin (Brenda) Smith; several nieces and nephews; and a special friend: Bill Vaughn.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Saturday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, downtown.
Funeral services will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at Jeffers Downtown Chapel with the Rev. Mark Roth and the Rev. Alex Smyth officiating.
Interment will be in Price’s Cemetery at Romeo.
Pallbearers will be Dale Patterson, Dave Elam, Rejena Parker, Rodney Long, Billy Jones and Bud Cox.
Honorary pallbearers will be Kathy Dean, Chris Keith and Billy Keith.
