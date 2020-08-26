Chad David Ward (Died: Aug. 27, 2020) Aug 26, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Chad David Ward, 40, of Memphis, passed away Monday at home.Arrangements will be announced by Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Journey Through Addiction Recovery Keeps Dr. Robert Locklear In Greeneville Second Local Nursing Home Reports COVID-19 Cases; 10th Greene Resident Dies Marsae Y. Hensley (Died: Aug. 17, 2020) Public Health Emergency Continued For County Genevieve Kelley Malone (Died: Aug. 18, 2020) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.