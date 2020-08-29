Chad David Ward, 40, of Memphis, passed away Monday at home.
Chad was a 1998 graduate of Chuckey Doak High School.
He was a U.S. Marine for 6 years, with a rank of Corporal.
He is survived by his wife: Joy Beth Ward; a daughter: Hannah Ward of Limestone; a son: Cooper Ward of Limestone; his parents: David and Myra Ward of the Glendale community; a brother: Brandon Ward and his fiancée, Kaiti, of Greeneville; his grandparents: Oscar and Elizabeth Ward of the Glendale community; his father-in-law: Lonnie Franklin of Midway; two stepsons: Trey Brooks, and Talan Brooks; and an uncle: Larry Laughlin.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Hal and Maxine Laughlin.
The family will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m. Monday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, downtown. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in Jeffers Downtown Chapel with the Rev. Nick Bailey officiating.
The Greene County Honor Guard and the Marine Corps will conduct a military graveside service at Mt. Hebron Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Matt Allen, Bob Ricker, Kevin Ricker, Lonnie Franklin, Doug Hinkle, Donnie Ward, Michael Franklin and Travis Franklin.
