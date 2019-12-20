Charlene Palm died Wednesday at Ballad Health’s Laughlin Healthcare Center in Greeneville. She was 91 years old. She died from complications after a fall in early October.
Charlee was born Sept. 14, 1928, in Chicago, Illinois, to Elmer Warren and Minnie Louella (Ramsey) Ferris. She married Ralph David Palm in 1948 on the campus of Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, and they were married for 50 years before his death in 1999.
Surviving are her three children: Jody Palm, her caregiver, who lives in Greeneville; sons: Rex (Leslie) Palm who lives with his family in Garden Grove, California, and Guy Palm, who lives in Evanston, Illinois; her grandchildren: Amber Janine Palm (Blaise) Casado and Camron Jacob Palm, both of California; and one great-grandchild: Kiara Marie “Kiki” Casado of California.
Charlee will be missed by all who knew her. She was an incredibly talented lady with a wonderful sense of humor, and great fun to be around. Charlee studied art (painting) at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago in the 1940s, and it was there that she met her future husband, Ralph Palm, who was studying sculpture. Charlee made silver jewelry, designed and silk-screen printed the family’s Christmas card every year for 50 years, designed opera sets and scene designs, logos for non-profits, theatrical and dance costumes, and was an accomplished seamstress. She was also a singer with a sonorous alto voice, singing operettas, and choral music with the North Shore Choral Society in Evanston, Illinois. In her youth, she was also an accomplished modern ballet dancer.
After moving to Greeneville in the early 1990s, Charlee was active in the Newcomers, the Greeneville Seventh-day Adventist Church, and was a longtime member of the Tusculum College Community Chorus under Dr. David Hendricksen.
Charlee’s hobbies included watching old movies from the 30s and 40s, enjoying British comedies on TV and DVD, and reading mysteries.
There will be no funeral service, but a memorial service will follow after the holidays at the Greeneville Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Greeneville open to all.
Mrs. Palm was cremated and her ashes will be buried next to her husband at Fairmount/Willow Hills Memorial Park in Willow Springs, Illinois. The graveside service is open to family only.
