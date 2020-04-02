DICKSON – Charles Alexander Bryant, 73, resident of Dickson and Memphis, passed away unexpectedly but quietly in his sleep Saturday morning in Dickson.
Charlie, as he was known to most, loved his family. He was a devoted husband to his wife of 35 years, Darlene Bolton Bryant, a proud parent of two children, Angela Neas and Brett Neas, and absolutely in love with his three grandchildren, Mackenzie Gilmore, Bailey Gilmore and Hayden Gilmore. He also loved his lap cat, Cali, and very special dog, Bella.
Charlie was born in Mosheim, attended Mosheim High school, and graduated from Greeneville Business School before going to Vietnam. He was a proud veteran, serving his country in rank of SP5. Charlie suffered and survived a terminal cancer diagnosis, and shared his ministry with other Veterans also suffering agent orange exposure.
Charlie was a natural community servant. He began his career, was a volunteer fireman then fire chief, member of the Greeneville/Greene County Emergency & Rescue squad and then director, was an avid Boy Scout and Scout Leader of Explorer Post No. 99. His years of service to the community led him to the profession of Emergency Management. He was Director of Greene County Emergency Management, Emergency Manager for the State of Tennessee, Director of West Tennessee Emergency Management, Director of Memphis/Shelby County Emergency Management and then appointed Deputy Director of Tennessee Emergency Management Agency.
He was preceded in death by his parents: L.C. and Hilda Bryant of Mosheim; and in-laws: Grover Charles and Maye Bolton of Fall Branch.
Charlie will be honored with a memorial service in Nashville and internment with military honors in East Tennessee at a time to be announced.
