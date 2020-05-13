JONESBOROUGH — On Sunday afternoon at 2:40 p.m., Charles Allen “Buck” Conner, 66, of Greeneville passed away at the Johnson City Medical Center.
He was born and raised in Johnson City, and a son of the late Bob L. and Ruth I. Conner.
He was the greatest fan of the Atlanta Braves and his alma mater was East Tennessee State University. Afterwards, he went on to teach mathematics in Hurly, Virginia, he coached a girls’ basketball team, then he moved on to Dockery Flooring, and eventually became a manufacturer at Crown Tonka for 23 years until retirement.
Allen loved Christ and was a part of the Seventh-day Adventist Church for more than 20 years and fulfilled the role of doing tape ministries at his church.
He had great enjoyment for volunteer work. He worked at the Community Service Center driving the food truck, until a health decline.
He is survived by the love of his life, best friend, and wife: Sherri J. Pierce Conner of the home; his three stepdaughters and a stepson: Bonnie Jean and Sean Kelley of Boise, Idaho, Wendy Talbert of the home, Pernell B. Jones of Tennessee and, Jenny Jones of Tennessee; two brothers and a sister: Larry and Linda M. Conner, Cathy C. and Bob Dively and Kenneth and Runae B. Conner; a sister-in-law: Dawn S. Conner; seven grandchildren; one great-grandson; many nieces and nephews; and friends: Randy and Pam Hutton, Richard and Sharon Rice, Jamie and Wayne Alshie, and Dr. Ron Turk.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother: Stanley Conner; and a friend: Keith Coleman.
In the end, Allen fought a strong fight against cancer. The family would like to thank the EMTs who transported and cared for Allen en route and his caregivers through chemotherapy and in his last days, including Dr. Patel, the Intensive Care Unit team, and the chaplains for caring for him in his last hours at Johnson City Medical Center.
A graveside service will be Thursday at 2 p.m. in Monte Vista Memorial Park under the direction of Pastor Jeremy Arnell.
Pallbearers will be Kenneth Conner, David Vest and Lucas Jones.
Honorary pallbearers will be Larry Conner, Pernell B. Jones and Randy Hutton.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations towards the burial be made to Dillow Taylor Funeral Home, P.O. Box 98, Jonesborough, TN 37659.
Condolences may be sent to the Conner family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services are in charge of the arrangements.