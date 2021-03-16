Charles Allen Kinser, 75, of Greeneville passed away Saturday at the Johnson City Medical Center.
He retired from the State of Tennessee, Child Support Enforcement and was a prior employee of the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.
He was of the United Methodist faith.
Charles was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War.
He was a 50-year member of Mosheim Masonic Lodge No. 463, F&AM, member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 1990 and member of NRA.
Charles loved people and never met a stranger. His thoughtful manner and biggest joy was quietly helping others and expecting nothing in return. He cherished many friendships and he enjoyed spending time with his family and was particularly proud of his grandson’s activities.
He was a NASCAR and Vols fan. He enjoyed fishing, treasure hunting and golf.
He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years: Carolynn Hipps Kinser; twin daughters and their spouses: Christy Annette and Brian Moore, and Cynthia “Cyndi” Allison and David Love; four grandson’s that were his pride and joy: Cameron Ryan and Connor Brabson Moore, and Garron Charles and Tanner James Love; two brothers: Ronnie and Mary Ann Kinser, and Kevin Kinser of North Carolina; one sister: Jan and Joel Griffith of Abingdon, Virginia; his mother-in-law: Vevel Hensley Hipps; sisters-in-law: Martha and Bob Beamer, Georgia Hipps, Mary and Ronnie Arwood, Peggy Murrell of Rogersville, and Sheila and Arvin Fillers; brothers-in-law: Jerry and Pat Hipps, Larry Hipps, Roger and Kathy Hipps, Robert Keith “Pete” and Ginny Hipps, Philip Hipps and Bill Cameron of Knoxville; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; special friends of the family: Cara Hixson and Gabby Dunow; and wonderful neighbors.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Charles Edward and Martha Remell Carter Kinser; a brother: Marty Kinser; a sister: Amy Davis Murr; his grandparents: Crockett and Minnie Ragon-Kinser, and Charlie and Stella Justis Carter, brothers-in-law: Michael Davis, Donald Hipps and the Rev. Paul Moore; a sister-in-law: Debbye Hipps; a niece: Kelly White; a great-nephew: Owen Moore; and a great-niece: Winnie Moore.
The family will receive friends from 3-7 p.m. Wednesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. in Doughty-Stevesn Chapel with the Rev. Clarence Gammill and the Rev. Martha Beamer officiating.
Friends and family are asked to meet at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home at 9 a.m. Thursday to go in procession to GraceLand Memorial Gardens for the 10 a.m. committal service. The family asks that, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, everyone please wear a mask and observe social distancing protocols.
Pallbearers will be David Love, Brian Moore, Cameron Moore, Connor Moore, Garron Love and Tanner Love.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Greeneville Trinity United Methodist Church, Holston United Methodist Home for Children or the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.