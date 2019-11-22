Charles Allen Renner, 89, of Sunset Boulevard, passed away Wednesday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
He as a member of Trinity United Methodist Church.
Mr. Renner retired from Magnavox.
He served with the U.S. Navy and U.S. Army.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years: Alyne; one son and daughter-in-law: Steve and Jill Renner; grandchildren: Dr. Nat Renner and his wife, Courtney, and Carla Renner; great-grandchildren: Jackson Renner, Bryant Renner and his wife, Sydney, and Allie Renner; a brother-in-law: Sam Saulsbury; and a sister-in-law: Jennie Ridenour.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Hubert and Gertrude Renner; and one sister: Mary Katherine Lowery.
The family will receive friends Saturday from 5–7 p.m. at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Sarah Varnell officiating.
Interment will be Sunday at 2 p.m. in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens. Family and friends are asked to meet at 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home to go in procession.
Pallbearers will be Sam Saulsbury, Travis Saulsbury, Dr. Nat Renner, Jackson Renner, Bryant Renner and Josh Quillen.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church Sanctuary Renovation Fund, 524 Tusculum Boulevard, Greeneville, TN 37745.
Condolences may be sent to the Renner family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.