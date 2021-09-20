Charles Bishop (Died: Sept. 18, 2021) Sep 20, 2021 49 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Charles Bishop, 80, of Limestone passed away Saturday at his home.Arrangements will be announced by Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now THP Investigating Fatal Wreck In Greene County Popcorn Video To Close After 40 Years An Unexpected Hug Made Monday Memorable Steve M. Bowman (Died: Sept. 13, 2021) Baileyton Celebration Features Celebrities, Music And More Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.