Charles C. “Dick” Freshour, 84, of Kathy Avenue, Greeneville passed away Sunday at Life Care Center of Greeneville.
He retired from Magnavox.
He is survived by two sons: Kevin Allen Freshour and Charles R. “Chuck” Freshour; grandchildren: Ashley M. Freshour, Trent A. Freshour, Trinity L. Freshour and Joshua R. Freshour; one great-grandchild: Jessy M. Massey; one brother: Jim Freshour; one sister: Elizabeth Trantham; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his wife: Pearl K. Freshour; his parents: Harl and Bethel Freshour; several brothers; and two sisters.
A memorial service will be conducted Friday at 6 p.m. in the chapel of Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to help defray funeral expenses.
