Charles “Cal” Bryan Gillespie, 87, of Seymour, went to his Heavenly home on Tuesday June 9, 2020. He passed peacefully in his favorite recliner exactly the way he’d hoped.
He had waiting on him at the gates of Eternity his parents: Bryan B. and Georgia
Gillespie; his step-father: Lee McClellan; granddaughter: Sarah Elizabeth Gillespie; daughter-in-law: Debra Gillespie; and brother-in-law: Larry Ledford.
He leaves behind to carry on his legacy his loving wife of 63 years: Barbara Gillespie; sister: Winnie Ledford; brother: Doug Varney; son: Bryan (Cindy Hendrickson) Gillespie; daughter: Gigi (Greg) Householder; son: Bob (Marsha) Gillespie; grandchildren: Josh (Megan) Gillespie, Buck (Chris) Householder, Renee (Shane) Carlson, and Brianne (Aaron) Davis; great-grandchildren: Bailey (Micah) Baker, Rachael Swidan, Levi Carlson, Charles Bryce Householder, Blakelyn Householder, Olen Carlson, Easton Gillespie, Waylon Carlson, River Davis and Koleson Davis. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
He was an amazing father, dad and papaw to many, and loved by everyone he met.
Cal’s family will receive friends on June 12, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at Oak City Baptist Church, 211 Main Street, Seymour, TN 37865, with a funeral service to follow at 7 p.m. Family and friends will gather once more on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Berry Highland South Cemetery, 9010 E. Simpson Rd., Knoxville, TN 37920 for an Entombment Service.
Services will be officiated by Pastor Chris Kendall and Rev. Jim Malone.
Online condolences can be made to the family at berryhighlandsouth.com. Memorials may be made to Oak City Baptist Church Building Fund in Cal’s name.