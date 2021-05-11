Charles “Charlie” Hensley, 84, of Greeneville, passed away Sunday at his home.
He loved farming.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years: Veo Silvers Hensley; one son: Michael Hensley of Greeneville; one daughter and son-in-law: Jeanne and Michael Bowler of San Diego, California; grandchildren: Jeffrey John Bowler, Cassidy Bowler and Elizabeth “Lisa” Bowler; and one great-grandson.
He was preceded in death by his mother: Delia Willis; his father: Willard Hensley; and his grandparents: John and Molly Willis.
There will be no formal services.
