JONESBOROUGH — Charles “Charlie” J. Lewis, 72, of Limestone, earned his angel wings Saturday while at Franklin Woods Hospital.
Charlie was a loving husband of 46 years to Carolyn Taylor Lewis. He was a wonderful father, granddaddy, brother and uncle.
Charlie graduated from Washington College Academy in 1966 and earned a degree in fire science from Walters State Community College. He served in numerous capacities in local and state fire associations. It was his passion for the fire-fighting that led him to his career as an instructor and training coordinator with the Tennessee Fire Academy. Charlie was a well-known and well-respected advocate and mentor for the Fire Fighters’ Brotherhood.
In addition to his wife, Charlie is survived by a son: Stephen (Carrie) Lewis of Limestone; a daughter: Kelly (John) Lemmons of New Market; four grandchildren; Carter Lewis, Eli Lewis, Samuel Lemmons and Rachel Lemmons; two sisters: Jane (Donnie) Bailey and Judy (Joe) Archer; a sister-in-law: Rebecca Taylor; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ordray “Bingham” and Dorothy Baldwin Lewis.
Charlie was an active member of the Salem Presbyterian Church. He served as an elder, deacon and trustee.
Charlie was also a lifetime member of the Limestone Volunteer Fire Department and served as a former fire chief.
Memorials in his honor may be made to Limestone Volunteer Fire Department at P.O. Box 5, Limestone, TN 37681; or the Salem Cemetery Fund, C/O Frank Huscroft, 122 Crawford Road, Telford, TN 37690.
Graveside services will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. in Salem Cemetery with Santo Cicirello and the Rev. Robert White officiating. Family and friends wishing to go in procession to the cemetery please meet at the funeral home by 1:15 p.m.
Condolences may be sent to the Lewis family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of the arrangements.