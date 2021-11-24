Charles 'Charlie' Rader (Died: Nov. 22, 2021) Nov 24, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Charles “Charlie” Rader, 75, of Greeneville, passed away Monday at his home.Arrangements will be announced by Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Ex-Husband Charged With Murder In Death Of Bulls Gap Woman 'Swap Shop' On Netflix Making An Impact Here Charles 'Freddie' Owens Jr. (Died: Nov. 17, 2021) Local Athletes To Play In FCS Playoffs Greene Devils Fall To Elizabethton In Quarterfinals Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.