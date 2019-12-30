Charles “Charlie” Sluder, 75, passed away Saturday morning at his home in Tusculum.
He retired from Vulcan Materials.
Mr. Sluder was a member of Reformation Lutheran Church.
He served in the U.S. Army.
He was preceded in death by his wife: Phyllis Sluder, on May 29, 2019; his parents: Robert and Sallie Mae Sluder; and a sister and brother-in-law: Charlotte and Jim Walker.
Survivors include his sister: Shelby Sluder; one niece: Sheila (Robert) Wolford; one nephew: Christopher (Melissa) Napoleon; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Jimmy and Pam Napoleon; several great-nieces and great-nephews; one great-great-niece; and his companion: Sammy.
The family will receive friends from 6–8 p.m. Monday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Services will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the Chapel Mausoleum at GreeneLawn Memory Gardens with the Rev. Jim Dumond officiating. Charles would have celebrated his 76th birthday Tuesday.
The Greene County Honor Guard will convey military honors.
Pallbearers will be Bo Holt, Steve Whittenburg, Bill Holland, Kelsey Shelton and Steve Fields.
Charles requested no flowers be sent, rather, donations be made to Reformation Lutheran Church.