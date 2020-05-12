Charles “Chuck” Feiling, 84, of the Camp Creek community passed away Sunday at his home.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years: Cheryl Feiling; a son: Charles William Feiling and his wife Debbie; daughters: Susan Leona Feiling, Cynthia (Todd) Preston, and Sandra (Jacob) Woodward ; grandchildren: Lacy and Logan, Kelly, Melinda , Marisa and Thomas, Samantha and Joshua, Amanda and Hillary, Mendy and Jason, and Paxton; stepgrandchildren: Treasa (Matthew) Mayfield and Melissa (Troy) Kilby; nine great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by one son: Michael Feiling; and Starr Young.
A celebration of life will be Saturday at 10a.m. at United Baptist with Pastor Nick Bailey officiating.
Due to current gathering restrictions because of COVID19, friends are encouraged to leave condolences on our website at www.jeffersmortuary.com or call the office at 423-639-2141 and the staff will sign the register book for you.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.