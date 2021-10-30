Charles “Chuck” Nelson Cox, of Mosheim, passed away Thursday at his home at the age of 67.
He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather.
He was born Jan. 19, 1954. He had a long full life and lived it well. He was kind of a jack of all trades, from driving an 18-wheelers to building houses, he has done a lot. His greatest accomplishment in his eyes was his family and he will be sorely missed.
He was a son of Ray and Lydia Cox. He is survived by his wife: Paula Cox; a son and daughter-in-law: Charlie and Marlena Cox; stepdaughters: Adrienne and Heather Carpenter, and Brook Carpenter-Walsh; siblings: Ronnie and Nancy Cox, Star Cox and Vicki Carpenter; grandchildren: Ethan and Eric McDonald, Michael J. Stimmer III, Aurora (Leo) Carpenter, Damien, Devi and Kira Shehan, and Masina and Mathew Walsh; as well as numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins.
Graveside services will be Monday at 2 p.m. in Cross Anchor Cemetery with the Rev. Buster Shelton officiating. Family and friends are ask to meet at the cemetery for the graveside service.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Bobby Pleasant, Nick Whitt and Preston Cox.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service are in charge of arrangements.