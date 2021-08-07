Charles E. “Gene” Starnes, 85, of the Union Temple Community, passed away Firday at the The Courtyard in Johnson City.
He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army.
He retired from Brandon & Hull Oil Company and Brandon Farms.
He is survived by a host of special nieces and nephews; and a sister-in-law: Wanda Brockway.
He was preceded in death by his wife: Helen Starnes; his parents: Looney and Dora Ann Starnes; four brothers: Guy Starnes, Tom Starnes, Robert “Cotton” Starnes and Jim Starnes; and 2 sisters: Vina Carter and Blanche “Sis” Jones.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Saturday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, downtown.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday in Jeffers Downtown Chapel with the Rev. Lanny Carter and the Rev. Jeff Gibson officiating.
Interment will follow in Salem Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery in the Lost Mountain community.
Pallbearers will be Johnny Starnes, Dustin Weems, Charles Morelock, Clyde Tweed, Jason Brandon and Bronson Carter.
Honorary pallbearers will be Doyle Brown, Glenn Smith, Ethan Gentry, Donald Weems, Vic Parker, Jerome Brandon, Employees of Former Brandon & Hull Oil Company and Davy Crockett Truck Stop.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.