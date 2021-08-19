Charles E. Harmon Jr., 74, of the Glenwood community, passed away Tuesday at Mountain Home Veterans Affairs Medical Center.
He was a farmer and retired from American Calendar Company.
He was an active member of Timber Ridge Presbyterian Church where he enjoyed directing the choir as well as being involved in other activities of the church.
Charles was a member of the U.S. Marine Corp and a Vietnam Veteran.
Survivors are two daughters and sons-in-law: Lynda and Jerry Harmon of Bristol, and Sally and John Kilday IV of Greeneville; a son: Bryan Jones of Florida; grandchildren and their spouses: Joseph Harmon and Chloe Harmon, both of Bristol, Jesse and India Carter of Mosheim, and Mallory and Josh Freshour of Greeneville; a great-granddaughter: Riley Carter of Mosheim; and a son-in-law: Johnny Carter. In addition to other survivors are two special friends: Gene Roy and Carla Walters, and his “Space Force Buddy”, Dr. Taylor; a sister-in-law: Sandra Fuller of Greeneville; and several nieces and nephews.
Charles was the son of the late Charles Harmon Sr. and Dorthea Susong Harmon. He was preceded in death by his wife: Judy Rhea Harmon; and his mother-in-law: Louise Jeffers.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. A celebration of life will follow at 8 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with Pastor Christine Bohn officiating.
Interment will be at a later date in Timber Ridge Cemetery.
The family expresses a special thanks for the care that was given to Mr. Harmon by the staff at Mountain Home V.A. Medical Center.
