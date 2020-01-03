Charles E. Luttrell, 84, died Wednesday at his home in the St. James Community.
He retired from Greene Valley Developmental Center.
Mr. Luttrell was a member of St. James Lutheran Church.
Survivors include two daughters and sons-in-law: Linda Luttrell Chamness and Doug of Dothan, Alabama, and Shane Luttrell McLean and Alex of Greeneville; two brothers and sisters-in-law: Johnny and Sheryl Luttrell of Newport, and Jerry and Iva Lee Luttrell of Parrottsville; a sister-in-law and brother-in-law: Edna Ruth and Paul Jarrett; and a special niece and her husband: Scarlett and Randy Coapstick.
He was preceded in death by his wife: Joan Neas Luttrell; his parents: Elbert and Hazel Luttrell; a brother: Joe Luttrell; and a sister: Helen Waites.
At his request, there will be no visitation. A private burial will be in St. James Memorial Cemetery.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.