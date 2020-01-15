Charles E. Shipley, 78, of the Glendale community, passed away Tuesday morning at his home after a lengthy illness.
He was a graduate of Tusculum College.
He served in the U.S. Army Reserves.
Charles was an active lifelong member of Mt. Hebron United Methodist Church, where he attended and served positions throughout his life as long as his health permitted.
He retired from DHS (Department of Human Services) after 25 years of service due his illness.
He had a passion for antique tractors and was a big supporter of the tractor shows, especially participating in the tractor pulls and the tractor parades. He was a member of the organization, which became the Greene County Tractor Club.
Survivors include his wife: Fannie Shipley; two sons and daughters-in-law: Brian and Stephanie Shipley, and Kendall and Jammie Shipley; a special granddaughter: Syndle Shipley; stepgrandchildren and great-grandchildren: Samantha and Josh, Mickaylee and Jon Luke, and Eliza-Kate and Jaxon Lane; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Nancy Shipley, Carson Shelton, Connie Shelton, Russell and Frances Kinser, and Wayne and Margaret Jennings; several nieces and nephews; and his special dog: Lucky.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents: Ray and Beulah Johnson Shipley; brothers: Billy Shipley and an infant; his father-in-law and mother-in-law: Wiley and Anna Shelton; and several aunts and uncles.
The family will receive friends from 2–4 and 6–8 p.m. Thursday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Friday in the Doughty-Stevens Chapel with Pastor Donald Swift officiating.
Interment will follow in Mt. Hebron Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Anthony Shipley, Lance Miller, Craig Shelton, Brandon Kinser, Steve Kinser, Dalton Kelley, Phillip Kelley and Todd Shelton.
Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Greene County Antique Tractor Club, Tri-State Antique Tractor Club, members of the Men’s Bible Class at Mt. Hebron UMC, employees of Life Care Center of Greeneville, Blake Kinser, Dale Shipley, Carroll Shepard, Elmer Tweed, Richard Harrison, Junior Shelton, Mary Sue Brakebill, Kline Jones, Steve and Cheri Southerland, Judy Ridley, Elaine Foshie and Peggy Pritchard.