Charles “Eddie” Kilday, of Afton, passed away Saturday at the University of Tennessee Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife: Teresa Broyles Kilday; three sons and daughters: Paul and Karleen Kilday, Miles and Ashley Kilday, and Chris and Tracy Kilday, all of Greeneville; a stepdaughter: Tonya Shell; grandchildren: Madeline Kate Kilday, Briannah Kilday, Marlee Kilday and Jack Kilday; one sister and brother-in-law: Vicki and Bobby Campbell of Limestone; one brother and sister-in-law: Tim and Penny Kilday of Greeneville; great-grandchildren: Braylan Feezell and Rhiannon Bella Powers; several nieces and nephews; and too many special friends to mention by name.
He was preceded by his parents: Bud and Almira Kilday; one brother: Kevin Paul Kilday; and a great-grandchild: Joshua Bently Powers.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, Afton chapel for both Eddie and his father Bud Kilday, who passed away April 10 of this year.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.