Charles Edward “Eddie” Tweed, 51, of Knoxville, formerly of Greeneville, passed away Sunday at his home.
He was a truck driver for 25 years.
He was a big game hunter, fisherman and loved to ride Harley-Davidson Motorcycles.
He is survived by his wife of 16 years: Melissa Tweed; two sons: Corey Mitchell, Treavor Mitchell; one daughter: Kassie McCurry; a grandson: Carter Adam Mitchell; aunts and uncles: Junior and Mildred Tweed, Dicey Bowers, Buford Davis and Carolyn Tweed; cousins: Johnny Paul Davis, Wade Dearington, Jimmy and Billie Jo Minnick, Roger “Punkin” Tweed and Debbie Poff; his mother-in-law and step father-in-law: Dinah and Bernardo Nungaray, his father-in-law and step mother-in-law: Roger Dale and Ruby Sloan; special friends: David Collins, Billy Spires, “Maniac” Robert Richards, Larry James, Berry and Debra Hamilton, Henry Walker and Earl Owens; and special pets and companions: Sirusdale, Gizmoe, Sissy, Precious, Buster and Miracle.
He was preceded in death by his parents: James and Brenda Tweed; and a son: T.J. Mitchell.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Saturday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, downtown chapel.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.